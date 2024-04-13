Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the March 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Enel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. Enel has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Enel alerts:

About Enel

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.