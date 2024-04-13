ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

