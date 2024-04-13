EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 2.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,160,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,469,000 after purchasing an additional 68,877 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 263,100 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,614.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,721,000 after buying an additional 1,759,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,964,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,126,000 after buying an additional 186,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

