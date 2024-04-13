Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Down 13.7 %

ENLV stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

