Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 17,550.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Entergy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ETR opened at $102.91 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $109.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

