Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 0.1%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.19. Approximately 1,495,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,874,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

