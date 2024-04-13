EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,029. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.



