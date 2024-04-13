Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $291.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $273.00 to $291.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of EFX opened at $246.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.50. Equifax has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

