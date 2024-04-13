Essex LLC Acquires 4,105 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $60.61 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BXP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

