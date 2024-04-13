Essex LLC Purchases 315 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Essex LLC boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. VeriSign accounts for approximately 1.3% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $185.43 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.19 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.22 and its 200 day moving average is $201.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.58, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.58, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,306 shares in the company, valued at $102,666,615.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,002 shares of company stock worth $3,714,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

