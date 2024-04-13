Essex LLC Purchases 44,651 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,651 shares during the period. Essex LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 143,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

FNDE opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $28.53.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

