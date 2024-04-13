Essex LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

