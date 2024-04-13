Essex LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Essex LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

IDU opened at $82.47 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $86.54. The stock has a market cap of $886.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.