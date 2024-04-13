Essex LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Essex LLC cut its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Essex LLC owned about 0.30% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $194,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

