Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $141.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.50.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.6 %

EL stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.