Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.86

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.86 and traded as high as C$7.45. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.37, with a volume of 193,128 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXE shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Leede Jones Gable lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXE

Extendicare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$609.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.3856691 earnings per share for the current year.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Extendicare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.