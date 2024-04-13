Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $49,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,027,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

