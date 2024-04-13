FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,170.51

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,170.51 ($14.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,240 ($15.69). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,222 ($15.47), with a volume of 46,146 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FDP

FD Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.95 million, a PE ratio of -3,056.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,240.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,170.65.

In other news, insider Ryan Preston bought 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,200 ($15.19) per share, with a total value of £20,820 ($26,351.09). Corporate insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

FD Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.