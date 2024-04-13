FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,170.51

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,170.51 ($14.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,240 ($15.69). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,222 ($15.47), with a volume of 46,146 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FDP
FD Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Ryan Preston bought 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,200 ($15.19) per share, with a total value of £20,820 ($26,351.09). Corporate insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.
FD Technologies Company Profile
FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FD Technologies
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.