Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $363.57.
A number of analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $410.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.95 and its 200 day moving average is $362.80. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ferrari Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
