Financial Architects LLC Makes New $5.34 Million Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Financial Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 207,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Financial Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Architects LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 148,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 152,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

