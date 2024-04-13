Financial Architects LLC Purchases Shares of 153,225 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Financial Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 153,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 7.6% of Financial Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Architects LLC owned 1.89% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $230,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GSSC opened at $62.13 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $503.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

