Financial Architects LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Financial Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.