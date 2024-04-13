First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $17.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of FCF opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,855,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,284 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10,699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,204,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,701 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $12,823,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

