First Personal Financial Services Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Intel by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.48.

Intel Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

