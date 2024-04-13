First Personal Financial Services Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Kroger were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

