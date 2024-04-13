First Personal Financial Services Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in RTX were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.7 %

RTX stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.45.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

