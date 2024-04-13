First Personal Financial Services Sells 438 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $267.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.54. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $192.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.17.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

