First Personal Financial Services Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,350 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,886 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.26 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $58.09 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

