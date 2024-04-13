First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 897,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,875 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 112,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI opened at $18.09 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

