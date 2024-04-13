First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,480.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,412 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

