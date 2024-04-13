First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.34. 1,525,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

