Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2024

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0492 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.