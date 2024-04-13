Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Short Interest Update

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0492 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.