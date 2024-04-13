Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 158.62%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 56.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,533,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

