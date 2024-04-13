FMC (NYSE:FMC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

FMC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered FMC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.75.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in FMC by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 118,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 47,697 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FMC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in FMC by 58.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FMC by 37.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after purchasing an additional 484,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FMC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

