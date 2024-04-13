Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
FBIO has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
