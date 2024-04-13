Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

FBIO has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

FBIO stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

