Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 136.2% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Fortum Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.20.
About Fortum Oyj
