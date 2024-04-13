Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the March 15th total of 187,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $0.86.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
