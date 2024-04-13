Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price upped by Bank of America from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$184.00.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 2.0 %

TSE:FNV opened at C$162.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$152.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$158.09. The stock has a market cap of C$31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 41.21.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2207264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. In related news, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total transaction of C$547,513.85. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. Insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

