Friedenthal Financial Buys New Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 213,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

URA stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

