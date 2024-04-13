Friedenthal Financial Has $47,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Friedenthal Financial decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $110.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.19 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.