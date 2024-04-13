Friedenthal Financial Invests $147,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

SCHB stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

