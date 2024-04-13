Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,382,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,823,000 after acquiring an additional 877,779 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,073,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 298,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1142 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.