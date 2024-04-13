Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,691 shares of company stock valued at $102,897,729. Insiders own 21.09% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday stock opened at $263.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.11 and its 200 day moving average is $260.99. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

