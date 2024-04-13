Friedenthal Financial Sells 1,207 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Friedenthal Financial cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $751.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $761.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $367.35 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

