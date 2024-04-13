Friedenthal Financial Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Friedenthal Financial decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Tesla were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.81.

Tesla Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $171.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

