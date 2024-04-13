Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 2.2 %

FYBR opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

