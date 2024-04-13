Fruits Hits 1-Day Volume of $26,292.99 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $421,994.45 and $26,292.99 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fruits

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

