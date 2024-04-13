FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $205.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.01 and its 200 day moving average is $203.51. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $167.39 and a 1 year high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

