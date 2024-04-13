Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the March 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,066.0 days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FJTNF remained flat at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

