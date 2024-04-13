Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 9,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 17,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fulton Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:FULTP Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

